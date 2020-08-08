Dhoni hits nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:02 pm 2:04 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to training session in Ranchi ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League which will be held in UAE.

All eyes were on the Chennai Super Kings captain who last played for India in the 2019 World Cup where Men In Blue lost to New Zealand in semifinals. There were a lot of speculations doing the rounds about his future. The much awaited IPL will give a clarity on his form and his future. With IPL set to begin next year, the Ranchi cricketer had a good one hour session at the training facilities in the Jharkhand capital.

“He (Dhoni) visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using a bowling machine,” a Jharkhand State Cricket Association office-bearer said. “He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since. I honestly don’t know what his plans are or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” the official added.

