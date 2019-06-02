Dhoolpet women toddy sellers turn pickle makers

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) have successfully managed to encourage nearly 30 women from Jumerat Bazaar, Dhoolpet, who were previously into toddy business, to venture into pickle making.

According to FLO chairperson, Hyderabad, Sona Chatwani, the agriculture initiative committee of FLO had recently organised a training programme for women who were into selling of toddy at Dhoolpet.

Nearly 30 women took part in the training, which revolved around making wide varieties of pickles, Sona Chatwani said. “This initiative was aimed at empowering women financially and also gave women the flexibility of working from homes. We motivated them to be confident, be committed to what they take up,” she said.

The FLO members said pickle making demands a very small capital investment; it can be started by anyone with taking minimum risk. The FLO Hyderabad Chapter assured the women to help in the sale of their products and also promised to connect them through other catering services, who use pickles in bulk.

