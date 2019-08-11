Dhoolpet’s Ganesh idols draw buyers from neighbouring States

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The very mention of dingy lanes in Dhoolpet during Ganesh Chaturthi reminds one of Ganesh idols of different concepts, sizes and hues. Pandal organisers, in groups, visit stalls that dot every nook and corner of this part of Hyderabad to select the most attractive idol for the 11-day festival, which commences on September 2.

Dhoolpet seems to be drawing customers not only from Hyderabad and rest of Telangana, but also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Festival organisers in large numbers from Vijayawada and Guntur to Nellore and Visakhapatnam have been visiting the area to place orders for idols.

Surender Singh, an idol maker in Dhoolpet, said more than three dozen idols — 13 ft to 17 ft tall — were already sold to festival organisers from Andhra Pradesh. More orders were pouring in from different parts of AP, he said.

He said the organisers would cover the idols with tarpaulin and carefully transport these to their respective destinations in vans three days before the festival. This is done keeping in mind the incessant rain that has been lashing both the Telugu States over the last few days.

According to Singh, several orders were coming in from parts of Odisha and Karnataka too. “Our concepts, attention to finer details and colour choices have begun to attract customers in other States too,” he said.

Organisers from One Town and Besant Road in Vijayawada, and Palnadu and Narasaraopet in Guntur district visit Dhoolpet and have become regulars in last couple of years. They usually order for big idols.

According to another artisan, the cost of the idols increased this year because of the 30 per cent hike in the price of Plaster of Paris (PoP), which is used for making idols. “The cost of a 17-ft idol is around Rs 1.5 lakh, while that of a 14-ft is Rs 1 lakh. The price is fixed depending on the amount of PoP and different varieties of colours used,” an idol maker said.

