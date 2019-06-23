Dhruv helps USA bag tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Dhruv Patel impressed again with the bat and ball (34 runs & 2/16) as USA beat SSGF India by four wickets in the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Jr International T20 League at Ashwin Sports Arena, Rampally.

Brief scores: SSGF India: 133/6 in 20 overs (Nilesh Hajari 33, Dhruv Patel 2/16) lost to USA: 137/4 in 18 overs (Dhruv Patel 34, Sasank Reddy 3/17); Awards: Player of the Tournament: Dhruv Patel; MVP: Nilesh Hajari; Best Batsmen: Ambarish , Viraj Vaghela; Best Bowler : Sasank Reddy; Best All-rounder : SA Aziz; Best Fielder: G Sravan; Best Wicket-Keeper: M Kartikeya; Emerging Players: Asim, Varshik; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Abhiramanujan; Game-changer Award: Dhanush.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter