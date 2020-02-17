Dhvani Bhanushali’s dream is to become a pop icon

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Budding singer Dhvani Bhanushali of Dilbar and Vaaste fame has tasted success in Bollywood as well as in the pop music scene. That’s not the end of her dreams, though. She wants to be “India’s pop icon” someday.

“It’s my dream to become India’s pop icon. That dream is going to be fulfilled through non-film songs. It also gives me a chance to feature in my own videos and the song is associated to my face and name instead of being a voice for someone else’s face,” said Dhvani.

She joined the music industry in 2018 and in less than two years, she has touched great heights. Vaaste, a non-film song that was co-sung by Nikhil D, grabbed the second spot on YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India last year.

On handling success, she said: “I have never let all of this get into my head. I think that’s how a person can grow. I love singing and it’s my passion. I don’t want to become stagnant by letting this get into my head. Yes, I love the response the audience gives me for my work and that just encourages me to work harder.”

There are relatively less solo songs by female singers in Bollywood. “I’m aware that there are less songs for females in films and I feel that should change and get better but I think I make up for it by having an independent career,” said the Psycho saiyaan hitmaker.

She has teamed up with many singers like Sachet Tandon, Diljit Dosanjh and Sukhbir. She feels that there’s always something to learn from every artiste.”Each artist has a different point of view towards the same thing. And it’s not about being right or wrong, it’s just that in the end we have to be on the same page and in that process, you learn a lot,” said Dhvani.