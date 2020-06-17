Diabetes and high BP, a deadly co-morbidity for Covid patients in TS

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Diabetes and hypertension appears to be a fatal combination of pre-existing medical conditions that have caused maximum fatalities of Covid-19 patients in Telangana State.

Out of the total 192 Covid-19 fatalities, 71 persons had both the medical conditions while 35 fatalities had no pre-existing conditions at all. Based on the analysis of Covid-19 fatalities by State Health authorities, 22 positive cases who had only hypertension and 21 persons suffering from both diabetes and cardiovascular disease have succumbed to Covid.

Diabetes as single medical condition appears to have little influence on morbidities. Only 11 persons who had only diabetes as a pre-existing disease have died while seven more positive persons who had neurological disorders have died of Covid-19.

On gender distribution of positive cases, 65 per cent of the males (3,671) have tested positive while the remaining 2,004 positive cases were women in Telangana State.

The largest group of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana State are persons in the prime of their age between 21 years and 55 years, according to the data analysis of age distribution in positive cases in Telangana State. So far, 679 persons between 21 and 30 years of age have tested positive followed by 638 persons between the age group of 31 years and 35 years.

