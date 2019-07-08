Diabetes posing big threat to ignorant masses in Telangana

By | Published: 1:05 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Diabetes is increasingly turning into a silent killer with recent studies indicating that more people living with the ailment are unaware of their medical condition. According to the recent studies, nearly 47 per cent of the population between the age of 15 and 49 years in Telangana, who have diabetes, are unaware of their medical condition.

Due to lack of this awareness, the treatment for diabetes is either delayed or not taken completely. It eventually leads to an exponential rise in diabetes related ailments of kidneys, eyes, etc and adds to the overall burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the State.

According to a recent study from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) and Harvard School of Public Health, published in journal BMC Medicine, this May, the prevalence of diabetes in Telangana (between 15 years and 49 years) is 4.8 per cent while in Andhra Pradesh it is 6.6 per cent.

Interestingly, the PHFI study indicated that overall, only 25 per cent of diabetic patients in the State are able to control their medical condition while rest of the 75 per cent of patients are struggling with uncontrolled diabetes.

The researchers from PHFI and other organisations analysed data available from National Family Health Survey 2015 and 2016 and included 7,49,119 participants from across the country. The study said generally the prevalence of diabetes is highest in the southern States.

“Nearly 47 per cent of the population between the age group of 15 years and 49 years lose the opportunity of proper care due to poor awareness level. There appears to be a particularly high need for improved detection of diabetes at an early stage.

Once diabetes is identified quickly, the question also arises whether the Indian health system will be able to effectively cope with the resulting increase for diabetes care,” the PHFI study said.

