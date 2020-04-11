Dial 100 completes 7 years

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 15.92 crore calls were received by Police Emergency Service – Dial 100 since its inception seven years ago. Of these, 46.32 lakh emergency calls were attended.

In a tweet, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy congratulated the Dial 100 staff. “Congratulations on completing seven years. Being first mode of emergency response line, you have handled every call with care, respect and sensitivity,” he said.

“Now #Dial100 reached its targeted ‘one contact for all the emergencies’ benchmark,” he said.

In 2019, 89.15 lakh calls were received by Dial 100 and of them 13.57 lakh emergency calls were answered. In 2020 till March 31, 23.15 lakh calls were received. Of these calls, 4.1 lakh emergency calls were attended.

Meanwhile, Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda visited the office of Director-General of Police here and appreciated the efforts made by the police in successfully enforcing lockdown regulations.

“I came to the DGP office to thank the police on behalf of the film industry,” the actor said adding the police department was not only enforcing law and order effectively and coordinating in ensuring supply of essential commodities and breaking the chain to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus. “We are heroes on screen but the real heroes are police. Be strong to protect the people and the society,” he said.

