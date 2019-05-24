Dial your RTC officer on May 27

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: To offer effective and user-friendly transportation services and redress grievances of the passengers, the Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is conducting ‘Dial your RTC officer’ programme on May 27.

All the officers of various operational units of the zone will be available as part of the programme which is conducted on the last Monday of every month to redress transport grievances.

Officers who can be contacted over phone include C Vinod Kumar, Executive Director, GHZ (Ph: 9959224941), Khusro Shah Khan, Hyderabad Regional Manager (Ph: 8374499915), A Sridhar, Secunderabad (Ph: 9959900808) and G Madhava Rao, Charminar Divisional Manager (Ph: 9959226129), according to a press release.

