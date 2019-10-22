Diana is amazed by her mom’s classic style

By | Published: 6:22 pm

If one carefully observes Diana, we can make out her style mantra to be classic yet chic. She is a minimalistic at the same time. “I like to experiment every now and then, I like to mix things up a bit, but within a certain framework of what I think suits me and works for me,” says Diana who would love to look casual on any ordinary day.

“I’m all about comfort and ease in being comfortable with what I’m wearing. I am more of a jeans and T-shirt or a shirt or track pants, sneakers or flip-flops person. I’m not much of a dressy type especially on an everyday basis. I dress up if I have to go out for an event or the red carpet. Only then do I make an effort, otherwise I’m pretty effortless” says Diana who feels Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a great sense of style.

“I love how she experiments with her style. She tries new things and yet she’s able to pull them off very effortlessly. She can carry them off really well and that’s important. Not many people can easily do that. She’s so grunge and edgy. She experiments with her red carpet style as well. It takes guts to do that. And I think she pulls it off very well” said Diana, who confesses that she stole many things from her mother’s wardrobe.

“I’ve actually stolen a lot of things over the years. I have her skirts, dresses and her accessories which I love. My mother’s style is even more classic than mine. I think I’ve got my sense of style by watching my mom while I was growing up. She is extremely classic and timeless. She’d wear very chic high-waisted pencil skirts with the shirt tucked in and a big, broad belt, which is back in fashion today,” says Diana who is the first Indian ambassador of Forever New India.