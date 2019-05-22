Diana Penty bids adieu to Cannes in lustrous grey outfit

By | Published: 11:46 am 12:02 pm

Cannes: After making a spectacular debut at the Cannes red carpet, Bollywood diva Diana Penty bid adieu to the French Riviera in style. The 33-year-old actor was at her fashionable best for her last outing at the prestigious event. Dressed in a metallic grey outfit and pointed heels with studs, Diana ticked all the right boxes.

“Bye bye Cannes. Thank you for the memories. Next stop – London Town,” she captioned her Instagram post. In the pictures, the ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ actor steals the limelight in a lustrous grey knee-length dress with bell sleeves and a high neck.

Adding to the vintage vibe of the Graine dress, she opted for classic red lips with a wavy hair at the front tied into a bun at the back. She paired her stunning outfit with white pointed heels from Balenciaga adorned with spikes.

For the red carpet, the ‘Cocktail’ actor turned heads turn as she walked with grace in an extravagant beige coloured off-shoulder gown. Keeping it summery and breezy, Diana detailed it with faux feathers to add volume. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actor kept make up subtle and light to compliment her dress. Her bold red lips added the perfect amount of oomph to the overall look.

While this was her first red carpet appearance, it was not the first Cannes related event that she attended. Penty earlier attended the Chopard Love event dressed in her Celia Kritharioti’s golden sequin outfit. Needless to say, she looked drop dead gorgeous.