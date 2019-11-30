Diane Kruger is ‘thankful’ to have daughter in her life

By | Published: 9:27 am 11:19 am

Los Angeles: Actress Diane Kruger has shared a rare glimpse of her daughter. The actress has also shared how “thankful” she feels to have the little one in her life.

Celebrating Thanksgiving Day, Kruger took to Instagram and posted a bikini pic of herself holding her daughter in her arms at a beach enveloped by a dark skyline.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks’, but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to Norman Reedus to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand… from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote as caption.

Kruger also uploaded a loved-up selfie where she is seen snuggling up to beau, actor Norman Reedus.

Kruger met Reedus on the set of their film “Sky” in 2015. This is her first child, though Reedus has a 20-year-old son with his ex, nineties supermodel Helena Christensen, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kruger said she loves motherhood, but also insisted she was “fine without” children, while speaking to the French magazine Madame Figaro a while back.

“Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful,” she told the magazine, according to Daily Mail.

Kruger and Reedus are normally very guarded about everything in their personal life, including the baby. In fact, they are yet to reveal the name of the child in public.