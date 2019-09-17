Did Kodela succumb to stress?

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Did unbearable stress or pressure from his political opponents in his native Guntur district play a role in the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao in his house at Banjara Hills on Monday? Even as circumstances indicate a possible suicide, police said this could be confirmed only after the autopsy report came. No suicide note was found in the house, officials said.

Rao and his family were facing several cases at Sattenepalli, Narsaraopet and Thullur in Guntur district. The Thullur police had registered a case against Rao and his son Sivarama Krishna last month over alleged misuse of computers, furniture and other items belonging to the State Assembly.

Rao was accused of using some furniture belonging to the Assembly at his residence in Sattenapalli and son Krishna’s motorcycle showroom in the town. Since then he drew sharp criticism not only from ruling party leaders in Andhra Pradesh but also from his own party members.

For the last few weeks, Rao was believed to have shifted to Hyderabad instead of staying in Sattenapalli. As the series of cases were denting his political image, he was reportedly under severe stress as well. In her statement to the Banjara Hills police, Rao’s daughter P Vijayalaxmi said her father was suffering from severe stress for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, a CLUES team of the Hyderabad City Police visited Rao’s house in Banjara Hills and collected the rope that was allegedly used for hanging himself. Fingerprints were also collected from the scene of the incident in his room. Half a dozen CLUES personnel under the supervision of senior officers searched Rao’s room for over two hours to collect evidence even as his relatives and friends arrived at the house to console the bereaved family.

Rao’s son Krishna was in Kenya when the incident occurred while his daughter Vijayalaxmi was at the house to refer her mother to a doctor. Krishna is expected to reach Hyderabad late on Monday night.

Former TDP MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao was at Rao’s house handling the situation as visitors and party followers began thronging the premises.

