Did murder accused Maruthi Rao attempt a compromise with his daughter ?

Suryapet: Maruthi Rao, who is suspected to have ended his life in Hyderabad, was stated to have made unsuccessful attempts to strike a compromise with his daughter through some persons. The estranged daughter is stated to have not yielded to the compromise bids by her father, even as the trial in the killing of Pranay, the woman’s husband, had begun in a special court here ten days.

Possibly, the fear of conviction in the murder case of Pranay prompted Tirunagari Maruthi Rao to end his life in Hyderabad, sources surmised here. This is also the question that is confronting the police investigators, who were called to Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad, where they found the body of Maruthi Rao in a room.

Maruthi Rao, is the prime accused in the sensational killing of Pranay, who married Rao’s daughter against his wishes. Pranay was hacked to death by suspected contract killers, hired by Maruthi Rao, as Pranay and his daughter married against his wishes.

Sources here believe that now Maruthi rao ended his life only due to fear of the trial in killing of Pranay coming to a logical end. Sources here indicated that Maruthi Rao, a wealthy realtor in Suryapet, had attempted to strike a compromise with his estranged daughter as the trial in Pranay’s killing had commenced in a special court here. He is believed to have tried to arrive at a rapprochement with his daughter, through some middlemen, but there was no positive response from his daughter side on this count, sources said.

The death Tirunagari Maruthi Rao, the main accused person in the honor killing of Perumalla Pranay Kumar, created a sensation in the district. Pranay’s killing took place in Miryalaguda on September 14, 2018.

Maruthi Rao is a top realtor in Miryalaguda and owns many properties. It is learnt that he had left a will bequeathing all his properties to his wife and some part of the property to a trust and some to his brother Sravan.

Following his death in suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad, security was arranged at the house of Pranay at Miryalaguda.

Reacting to the alleged suicide of Maruthi Rao, his daughter opined that he could have ended his life due to regret over murder of Pranay. She came to know about her father’s mysteious death through media.

