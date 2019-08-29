Did not become Minister due to my caste: Etela Rajender

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday asserted that he was not given a Cabinet berth on the basis of his caste, and that he had reached the present position because he had fought for the cause of statehood for Telangana, representing 3.5 crore people.

“Power is not permanent. Justice and virtue are permanent,” the Minister said, at a function in Huzurabad where Congress activists joined the TRS.

Rajender’s comments gained significance in the backdrop of reports in a section of the media that he was likely to be dropped from the Cabinet. Stating that “people were the owners of the pink flag”, Rajender said he had not migrated from some other party nor did he join the TRS midway. “Cheats and fraudsters can misguide others one or two times. But, it is not possible to overlook virtue and hide facts always,” he said.

Recollecting his conversation with the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Rajender said: “I never assured the former chief minister that I would join Congress if my land was not acquired. I requested YSR not to take the land since it was my hard-earned asset.”

