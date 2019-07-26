Did not make offensive comments, clarifies Akbaruddin Owaisi

By | Published: 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday issued a statement, saying he had not made any offensive or illegal statements while speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar.

Responding to allegations from various quarters that there were ‘inflammatory comments’ in his speech, Owaisi said he not hurt the feelings of any community either. Some persons, with ‘an ulterior motive for their political gain were adding words and creating a different meaning as per their own desire and imagination’, he said, adding that these people were approaching the police and misleading them.

“My speech does not constitute any offence; I have not contravened any provision of law,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, activists of the Bajrang Dal lodged a complaint against Owaisi accusing him of making “inflammatory comments”.

In the complaint made at the Sultan Bazaar police station, it was stated that the legislator was “frequently instigating a minority community to threaten and attack the majoritarian community.” The Bajrang Dal made a reference to the recent speech made by Owaisi in Karimnagar and urged the police to initiate action against the MLA.

The Sultan Bazaar police received the complaint and are likely to seek legal opinion before initiating any action.