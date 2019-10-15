Did technology help Kipchoge complete marathon under two hours

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Was it technology or endurance that helped Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge complete a full marathon in less than two hours?

This has triggered a debate on the internet with opinions divided over it. So, what was the technology that they are talking about?

It all started in 2017 when Nike, one of the leading sports brands in the world, embarked on a mission to break the world record of completing a full marathon with Eliud Kipchoge, an Olympic gold medalist, under two hours.

In an attempt to develop a perfect shoe, Nike designed ‘Next%’, an ideal shoe which comprises a mid-sole tech that reduces resistance. Wearing this shoe, Kipchoge ran for two hours and 25 seconds in his ‘Breaking Two’ project on Italy’s Monza motor racing circuit in 2017.

In his latest attempt, complementing his training and skills, Nike made improvisations and Kipchoge managed to complete the marathon in one hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 secs.

Netizens are in complete awe of the athlete’s rare feat. But at the same time, they are asking whether this would be possible without those high tech shoes?

The answer could be yes and no at the same time. A shoe can only offer value addition to the skill of any sportsperson but is not the key for his game.

It takes long to match the average time of any marathon runner but beyond that, it takes immense hard work to reduce the time by every second. That is when the shoes come into the play. At a point where milliseconds matter, Nike was able to clearly monitor the requirements of the runner and help him reduce the time by providing him with a shoe that had the suitable technology.

This particular record breaking marathon was run by Kipchoge with 36 personnel acting as pacemakers to support him maintain the ideal pace.

Moral of the lesson: Nike or no Nike, a person needs to do whatever it takes to achieve a certain goal.