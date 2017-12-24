Four die in two different accidents in Telangana 

By | Published: 4:49 pm 5:52 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Four persons died in two different road accidents in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday. Two youths died on the spot, four others injured in a road accident involving two cars and a lorry on Bhongir bypass road.

The police said Srisaliam(25) and Srinivas(26) died on the spot as the car they were travelling in was hit by a lorry from behind. In the impact of the collision, their car rammed into another car it was over taking. Those killed in the accident were identified as residents of Koheda village in Ranga Reddy district.

Adding to the tragedy, a Nataional Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worker, Kondal Reddy, who was trying to rescue those injured in the accidents was knocked down by a bus of the TSRTC. Bhongir Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Area hospital for postmortem.

Bhongir Rural Sub-Inspector Arjunaiah informed that over speeding was the cause of the fatal road accident. Drunken driving was also suspected to be the main cause.

In an another accident, a youth Mamidi Venkata Reddy(29) died as the motor cycle which he was riding was hit from behind by a lorry on the National Highway 65 at Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal madnal in the district.