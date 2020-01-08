Diesel costliest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:32 am

Hyderabad: The State capital has become the costliest city in the country for purchasing diesel with prices touching the Rs 75/litre mark on Tuesday.

The diesel prices have been on a consistent ascent since December. In the last 10 days, the prices went up by Rs 1.23 a litre i.e., from Rs 73.77 on December 29 to Rs 75 on January 7.

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association attribute this to the rise in crude oil prices at the global level. They say prices are likely to go up further in Hyderabad.

According to dealers, the prices of diesel per litre in various metropolitan cities were Delhi (Rs 68.79), Mumbai (Rs 72.14), Kolkata (Rs 71.15), Bengaluru (Rs 71.08) and Chennai (Rs 72.69).

The petrol prices too have been seeing a similar rise. If the price of petrol on January 7, 2019, was Rs 72.67/litre, it stood at Rs 80.54/litre on Tuesday, while diesel rose from 67.66/litre and touched Rs 75/litre during the same period.

As per the dynamic pricing system, retail prices of fuel depends on the global crude prices wherein oil marketing companies review domestic rates of petrol and diesel daily and implement changes with effect from 6 am.

