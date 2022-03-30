Diesel now costs over Rs 100 per litre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The eighth fuel price hike in nine days saw the price of diesel crossing the Rs 100 per litre mark in the city on Wednesday, making it one of the costliest places for the fuel in the country. The 87-paise jump took the price to Rs.100.71 per litre of diesel in Hyderabad.

The price of petrol, meanwhile, went up by 90 paise again to take the price to Rs.114.52 per litre on Wednesday.

Oil companies have been increasing fuel prices every day since March 22, with only March 24 being an exception. The daily increase has been almost 90 paise per litre, pushing up the price of both petrol and diesel by over Rs.6 in the last nine days.

The price of LPG had breached the Rs.1,000-mark in Hyderabad, when the price was hiked by Rs.50 from the existing Rs.952 for a 14.2kg cylinder on March 22.

More data:

Petrol price (per litre)

• March 21: Rs.108.20

• March 22: Rs.109.10

• March 28: Rs.112.71

• March 29: Rs.113.61

• March 30: Rs.114.52

Diesel price (per litre)

• March 21: Rs.94.62

• March 22: Rs.95.50

• March 28: Rs.99.07

• March 29: Rs.99.84

• March 30: Rs.100.71

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .