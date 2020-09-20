Diesel prices fall again on easing global crude prices

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 71.58 per litre, down from Rs 71.82 on Saturday

New Delhi: Diesel prices continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday on the back of falling global crude prices.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 71.58 per litre, down from Rs 71.82 on Saturday.

Similarly in the other metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 78.02, Rs 76.99 and Rs 75.09 on Sunday, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 78.27, Rs 77.21 and Rs 75.32 per litre.

The recent fall in transport fuel prices comes in the wake of softening of global oil prices as an extended run of Covid-19 has depressed demand and created a glut in the market.

Prices of petrol, however, remained unchanged for the second straight day at Rs 81.14, Rs 87.82, Rs 84.21 and Rs 82.67 per litre across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

