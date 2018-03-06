Differently-abled man kills self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old differently-abled person reportedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Sagar Ring Road, Vanasthalipuram, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, B Mahender, from Nalgonda, completed his graduation and was staying with his friends at Government Hostel. Vanasthalipuram Sub-Inspector D Vijay said Mahender took the extreme step when he was alone. “The hostel inmates found his body and alerted the staff, who in turn informed the police,” he said.

The police booked a case and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.