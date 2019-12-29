Differently-abled shine in unique fashion show

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Around 40 differently-abled Divya Heroes showcased their talent at an enthralling event 16th Divyang Talent show organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) in Hyderabad.

The Divya heroes added colour to an evening that was filled with music, dance numbers that were both solo and performed in groups to express their ideas and emotions about equality, accessibility and rights.

The audience was amazed and entertained to see these heroes perform through ramp walk and impossible stunts like Mallkhamb.

Among the participants were Jagdish Patel, Yogesh Prajapati, Ahmed Raza, and Bajrang Nehra and Prashant Agarwal, president, Narayan Seva Sansthan thanked the Divya heroes who were bringing change in the society through Divyang talent show platform.

The show won accolades and appreciation from the audience that had TG Venkatesh, Rajya Sabha member a chief guest.

Divya Hero and talented performer, Bajrang Nehra said, “The journey so far has been great. Equality in all walks of life through an effort and a platform so large to showcase our talent not only allows us to be accepted in the society, but has also offers us a way to change the social fabric through our potential.”

