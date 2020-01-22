Differently-abled voters ferried to poll booths in Karimnagar district

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Karimnagar: Wheelchairs arranged by the polling officials at polling stations helped disabled and the sick voters exercise their voting right without any discomforts in the municipal elections in the district on Wednesday.

Election authorities had wheelchairs available at all the polling stations to help the disabled, aged, sick and other voters those could not walk on their own, and there were volunteers to ferry them to the polling booths to cast their vote.

With a view to enhance voting percentage, the Election Commission also arranged vehicles to fetch disabled, bedridden and sick voters to polling stations from their residences.

After being ferried to the polling stations by auto-rickshaws, the differently-abled and sick voters were wheeled into the booths by the volunteers. And, after exercising their franchise, they were again brought back to the vehicle to drop them at their residences. The phone numbers of drivers of transportation vehicles were made available.

A 80-year-old woman Anumamma, who was brought to polling station at Zilla Parishad High School, Kothapalli, by an auto-rikshaw and wheeled inside the poll booth to case her vote, praised election authorities for making such arrangements for the people those who were unable to walk on their own up to polling stations.

Another voter P Laxma Reddy, who is suffering ill-health, also utilised the ferrying service to cast his vote in the elections.

