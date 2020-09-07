Difficult to find replacement for Bhajji, says Irfan Pathan

After CSK’s Suresh Raina pulled out of the cash-rich league scheduled to be held in UAE, Harbhajan too took to twitter to announce his pullout, citing family reasons.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that finding a replacement for veteran Harbhajan Singh in Chennai Super Kings’ team will be a difficult task given his experience.

After CSK’s Suresh Raina pulled out of the cash-rich league scheduled to be held in UAE, Harbhajan too took to twitter to announce his pullout, citing family reasons. Ex-Indian cricketer Pathans said finding someone to fill his shoes will be tough. “I have hope and I personally also want that Suresh Raina comes back, there is a chance for that. But getting a replacement for Harbhajan Singh will be very difficult. It will be very difficult to find a quality off-spinner like him in domestic cricket. They are trying as well. I have got some information as well that the CSK team and management are considering the names of 3-4 off-spinners but the void created by Harbhajan Singh’s absence is very difficult to be filled,” Pathan said.

“Because whatever issue Raina has, if that gets sorted out he can come back but it will be a very big loss for CSK when Harbhajan Singh does not play for them. Because there are a lot of left-handers against whom he used to play and bowl brilliantly. He even used to bowl with the new ball which used to impact the team’s performance a lot,” Pathan added.

