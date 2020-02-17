Dig into flavours of Italy

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Thin crust or Deep dish, no matter how you like your slice, taste the flavours of Italy at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, as they bring to you the scrumptious ‘Pizza festival’ at their European styled outlet ‘Le Café’. Feast on the loved-by-all delight, till February 25.

For all the pizza fanatics in the city, delve into an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizza options while you share a pizza pie with friends and family, or eat one by yourself. Relish the pizzas made from freshly grown basil, thyme, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, tangy sauces and an assortment of cheese variants and much more on a base of hand-rolled perfection topped with whatever you fancy.

Don’t miss a chance to binge on all the cheesy goodness only at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Where: Le Cafe, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

When: Ongoing till February 25

Time: All day

Price: Rs 450 onwards

Reservations: +91 40 66824422

