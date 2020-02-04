Dig into scrumptious fare from the sea with Barbeque Nation

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Barbeque Nation has come up with seafood festival ‘Wow Machali’, offering a magnificent range of specialities. The food festival which will take place till February 16, is the perfect destination to munch on some mouthwatering seafood delicacies.

The live counters have an interesting spread to choose from, which is a complete delight for seafood lovers. Patrons can savour variety of delicacies such as calamari, shark meat lollipop, crab (butter garlic/lemon butter garlic), seafood melody (a mix of shrimp/squid ring and octopus) and rawa fried tilapia chunk. Lobster in hot basilis available in a la carte menu and will be charged separately as per the weight.

Mansoor Memon from Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd says, “Seafood is loved worldwide and seafood lovers travel the globe for that perfect taste. The festival is an attempt to bring the finest regional seafood delicacies under one roof and satiate the taste buds of discerning diners. It gives us an opportunity to go overboard on the spread and deliver an extremely satisfying experience to our guests with our special flavours and enchantments this season.”

