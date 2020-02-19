Digangana Suryavanshi gets entangled in Valayam

By | Published: 12:08 am 8:44 pm

With the raunchy and glamorous character Amukta in the movie Hippi, Digangana Suryavanshi’s image got bolstered to a next level. The Mumbai girl is not a new face to camera as she had been doing roles in Hindi television arena for quite a sometime now. And then, an author popped up inside her eventually made her write and publish a book and a 500-odd page novel too.

However, her thirst to become a silver screen star hasn’t been quenched. Kartikeya starrer Hippi marked her debut down south, and, later, she was busy doing Tamil movie Dhanasu Raasi Neyargale. Now, she landed a female lead role in Telugu thriller Valayam which is getting released this Friday.

“I wanted to play a role that was much more docile than in Hippi. Of course, I like such genres, but I didn’t want to be typecast. I wanted to play a role which has innocence, admiration and is homely. Because Hippi made my image as ‘A’, I thought it wouldn’t take much time for people to think that ‘Digangana always does such genres’. It is not that I wouldn’t do a film like Hippi next time. But, I wanted to bridge the gap with Valayam,” says the actor adding that Valayam is going to be a clean family entertainer in which the actor plays the role Disha.

“She is a girl-next-door, gets married as per the wishes of parents. When everyone in the family is happy, then she goes missing. Then questions like ‘Was she having an extra-marital affair?’ ‘Did she cheat her husband?’ arise. That’s why we have a question mark in the poster,” the actor says.

Even before director Ramesh Kadumula had narrated the story to the actor, Digangana made another story in her mind.

“I wasn’t sure how the story would eventually look like. Sometimes, stories are really nice to hear. When it comes to screenplay and dialogues, you may realise it may not hold people for two-and-a-half hours. When he narrated the story, it was simple for the way it confuses you and the amount of thrill; I thought it would keep audiences intact. After having spoken to him, I felt he was much secured because of all the hard work he had put in,” she says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter