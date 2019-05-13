DigiCert to scale up India operations

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: US-based DigiCert, which provides identity and encryption solutions for enterprises, is looking to scale India presence and broaden base to enhance security across web and internet of things (IoT) for Indian companies.

India is second in the world in terms of internet penetration after China. This is leading more businesses to go digital and tapping the e-commerce route. As more transactions happen, there will be more scope for fraud and financial scams, and there will be more need for security. DigiCert aims to equip its customers to be ready to ensure that their end-users/customers are safe.

Ray Garnie, senior vice president, APAC, DigiCert, told Telangana Today, “Government of India is working towards moving from cash-society to less-cash society and ultimately to cash-less society. We see growth in India, as both the government and private sectors are looking for digital adoption and transformation, thus creating the need for digital security. Banking, healthcare and telecom are going to be some of the key sectors that will drive growth for encryption and security certification. Customers are looking for quicker and accurate certification with relevant checks in place.”

In terms of its operations, DigiCert operates a large engineering team (with 90 engineers) in Bengaluru and smaller teams scattered across India mostly through its partner ecosystem, including Hyderabad. The company also has sales teams in India.

He added, “Since Hyderabad is one of the IT hotspots, we could explore setting up a dedicated team sometime in future.”

Research and development

On the research capabilities of the company, he said, “We have research and development teams operating in the US. DigiCert, which recently acquired Symantec’s Website Security business, provides digital certificates for website security. Globally, banks, e-commerce, technology, healthcare and manufacturing companies use DigiCert to provide scalable encryption and authentication for their online properties. Symantec had global footprint while DigiCert had innovation as its strength. It had been a good marriage of the companies’ synergies.”

DigiCert early this year completed the acquisition QuoVadis. Europe is going for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and QuoVadis has a strong presence in this market. And as several Indian companies do business across the Europe, the acquisition will help serve the Indian enterprises. Banking sector could be one of the major beneficiaries, he informed.

Encryption is becoming increasingly important and DigiCert takes care of authentication which ensures legitimate organisations get authentication certificates. DigiCert has authentication teams operating globally to make this happen.

More and more organisations are going online, more so in the e-commerce space and banking. Internet of Things and Public Key Infrastructure are the areas that are growing faster. Beyond the web, DigiCert also provides scalable, automated public key infrastructure (PKI)-based solutions for identity, authentication, and encryption for the Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging, connected markets.

In in the next 2-3 months, DigiCert plans to work on post-quantum cryptography (which uses algorithms to secure against an attack by a quantum computer). The company sees this space is going to be a game changer. The company plans to add this to its certificates for validation purposes.

