Digital campaign on women’s financial independence

By | Published: 5:02 pm

New Delhi: Highlighting the different aspects of financial independence and well-being of women, importance of credit score while applying for loans and how financial tools and credit reports can allow women to stay on the right financial track, a new digital campaign by a Singapore-headquartered neo-banking venture has kicked off.

The silver lining to the dynamic shift to WFH (work from home) culture – the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 era is that women are entering/re-entering the workspace, with the help of increased awareness around the importance of credit score leading to income and wealth generation. StashFin’s campaign video series has engaged women influencers from diverse portfolios.

As a part of this campaign, StashFin makes women aware about its credit report/score feature and the role it plays in empowering women to be more financially independent.

According to Shruti Aggarwal, the Co-founder of StashFin, “Women who are financially independent can not only contribute to the everyday expenses of the household, but also help to meet the family’s financial goals. We strongly believe in the necessity for women to be financially independent and look forward to solving one’s financial problems by providing a host of financial services in a hassle-free manner. With the credit report feature available on StashFin’s app, women can now be in-charge of their own dreams and mitigate all kinds of financial hurdles knowing exactly where they stand in terms of their credit profile.”

Most young professionals have never taken credit and their score stands at 0, a good credit profile can help them chase bigger dreams like buying their dream home, buying a new car at lower interest rates, says the company.