Digital classes evoke good response in Telangana

Hyderabad: The digital classes that commenced for government schools on Tuesday evoked good response from students. Of the total 16,43,309 students from Classes III to X, 14,03,826 (85.42 per cent) students attended the digital classes.

With educational institutions closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government is providing digital classes to students of the government schools.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the digital classes have received good response from students. According to the details provided by the School Education Department, as many as 10,72,851 students viewed digital lessons on Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels. A total of 1,91,768 students accessed the digital lessons through smartphones/laptops/desktops, and 78,696 viewed through GP/library/other modes, while 60,515 reached out for digital classes through different modes.

As per the details, the T-SAT App recorded 11,73,921 views on a single day and 1,56,658 subscriptions. A total of 1,42,979 students utilised the worksheets provided by the department.

