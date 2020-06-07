Digital divide in India a bigger challenge for online class: Experts

By | Published: 7:55 pm

New Delhi: Suicide by a Kerala schoolgirl allegedly over not having access to a smartphone to attend online classes, stories of students in remote areas having to sit on rooftops to catch Internet and siblings competing to get their parents’ gadgets.

These could be isolated cases of struggle by students to attend online classes but they reflect the larger challenge of “digital divide” across the country which could have a devastating impact on students as well as the enrolment numbers as those without digital access are at the risk of dropping out altogether, experts have warned.

The lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in March prompted schools and colleges to move to the virtual world for teaching and learning activities. However, the digital divide in the country may turn online classes into an “operational nightmare”, the experts believe.

According to the Key Indicators of Household Social Consumption on Education in India report, based on the 2017-18 National Sample Survey, less than 15 per cent of rural Indian households have access to Internet as opposed to 42 per cent in urban households and the poorest households cannot afford a smartphone or a computer.

“The implications of school closures in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic are not just about education. They are manifold. The Kerala schoolgirl’s death, pictures of a girl trying to study from a tilted rooftop to get signals, three kids in a house trying to have their share of their parents’ phone to attend the lessons, these are worrisome case studies.”

“An unprecedented social disaster can be avoided if more entities pitch into short-term and long-term future of the children in this digital divide,” said Rajni Palriwala, HOD, Department of Sociology, Delhi University.

