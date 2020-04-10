Digital gift options to keep you happy during lockdown

By | Published: 3:11 pm

New Delhi: Lockdown should not stop anyone from making their beloved feel special.

To share love and happiness in these self-isolation times, Ferns N Petals, now allows you to opt for digital gifting options such as guitarist on video call, personalized video message and personalized e-story books along with other digital and virtual gifting choices.

Ferns N Petals has come up with technology enabled gifting options that are designed to make not just birthdays and anniversaries, but everyday of their loved ones more special and memorable while practicing social distancing, since in some cases they are separated by miles during the nation-wide lockdown in the backdrop of Covid-19.

Guitarist on Video Call is a musical gesture to uplift mood and bring joy in loved ones’ life without worrying of the human contact to accept the gifts. To help an individual escape from the current stress and monotony, the guitarist will play whimsical music for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the option chosen by the sender. As part of this musical initiative, the Guitarist contacts the sender and takes down list of songs to be played via WhatsApp video conference call with the sender and recipient. It is an extraordinary sweet way of expressing emotions in the ongoing difficult time.

Whereas the other digital gifting service Personalized Video Message’ promises to deliver a wonderful surprise to your loved near and far ones irrespective of the lock down. It is an accessible gifting which customers can opt to send on any special occasions.

They just have to add images, a personalized heartfelt message in the text box and then FNP’s Guitarist will record that message and clubs it together with the song and images to create a beautiful personalized video , which will be send to the receiver as well as the sender.

Talking about these digital gifting options, Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online & Retail, Ferns N Petals, India, UAE & Singapore, said: “At present, we all are in midst of an unprecedented crisis and staying at home is the only way to flatten the curve. In order to spread positivity in the current situation, the newly launched digital gifting options by Ferns N Petals is a great way to cheer up and gift happiness to your loved ones even when they are miles apart.

Also, I believe music is a magical remedy to fight tough times with ease and that is the reason the digital gifting options are enabled with melodious music of customer’s choice. As a brand it is an initiative to keep gifting alive and engage our customers with innovative heart whelming gifting ideas in quarantine”.

For children, it has ‘Personalized E-Story Books’.

Parents can personalize these e-story books by making their little ones the heroes of the tales they have been reading and gift to their children to engage them into a beautiful experience. Through these e-books, your kids’ favorite hero (Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White) can be replaced by the face of kids and make them believe that they can do anything.