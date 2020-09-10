Digital groundwater level recording system launched in Yadadri-Bhongir

The sensors in the Digital Water Level Recorder would record and upload online the ground water levels in frequent intervals on a daily basis.

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Thursday said that providing information to farmers on ground water level would help them take up cultivation in non-ayacut areas.

Launching the Digital Ground Water Level Recording System at Bhongir, taken up under National Hydrology Project, the District Collector said that 39 Piezometers would be set up in 17 basins in the district, which would make recording of groundwater levels easy. The sensors in the Digital Water Level Recorder would record and upload online the ground water levels in frequent intervals on a daily basis.

It will facilitate officials to review water levels through computers and laptops. The manual recording of the ground water level cause delay in ascertaining groundwater levels by officials. Digital Ground Water level recording system will solve the problem, she added.

She said that the information about groundwater levels recorded by the Piezometers would be provided to officials of agriculture and horticulture departments. They will update the information to farmers that would help in taking up cultivation in non-ayacut areas. Deputy Director of Ground Water Department Jyothi Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Krishna Reddy and Agriculture Officer Anuradha were also attended the programme.

