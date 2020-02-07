Digital Influence Awards -2020: Recognition for digital influencers

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Digital Influence Awards -2020, a2020 recognition for digital influencers, content creators across social media platforms, will have participation of over 200 influencers from social media at a grand finale event.

Being organised by Stallions Marketing in association with Marks Media Communication, the DIA seeks to recognise the talent of digital influencers spread across various verticals, and present awards to the best of the influencers in food, health & fitness, make-up, gadgets, apart from best video creators, lifestyle influencer, stylist Influencer, etc.

The selection will be based on a combination of engagement, reach and content activities by the influencers on various social media platforms, a press release said. Social media influencers and video creators can contact over Ph. 8285052380, 9052618482 and the registration link is http://bit.ly/DIA2020INFO

