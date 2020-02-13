Digital influencers awarded

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: DIA-2020, the first of its kind awards for digital influencers, content creators across social media platforms, witnessed the presence of more than 100 influencers from social media, here on Wednesday.

Organised by Stallions Marketing in association with Marks Media Communication, the event sought to recognise talents of digital influencers spread across various verticals.

The event had the presence of actor Niharika Konidela, Shraddha Das, Vishwak Sen, Siddhi Idnani, Archana Veda apart from a ramp walk showcasing collection of diamond and traditional jewellery by Manepally Jewellers, designer sarees, half sarees and pattu sarees by Sri Krishna Silks.

Khizar and S Mirza, organisers of DIA said, “We are here to create awareness among the business community of Hyderabad, that digital influencers are here to stay, the influencer community is making difference for brands and reaching out to the potential audience”.

