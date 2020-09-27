Digital land survey to make land records clear: Harish

Saying that the last land Survey was conducted in Telangana during the Nizam rule, the Minister has said that the digital land survey will put an end to the land disputes

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said that the Telangana government has enacted the new revenue act with an objective to make the State free from all the land disputes.

Addressing the farmers after distributing pattadar passbooks to farmers at Thoguta Mandal in Dubbak Assembly Constituency here on Sunday, Rao has said that the Telangana government will carry out a digital survey of lands across the State to make the land records transparent.

Saying that the last land Survey was conducted in Telangana during the Nizam rule, the Minister has said that the digital land survey will put an end to the land disputes. He has said that the farmers need not spend even a single rupee for the digital survey. While the Telangana government was introducing various schemes for the benefit of the farming fraternity Rao has said that the Union government is acting against the farmer’s interests.

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the very basic right to seek the vote in coming Dubbak by-election by enacting new Farmers Bill, the senior TRS leader has said that the BJP led union government has recommended the installation of electricity meters at all the agriculture pumpsets which the TRS is opposing strongly.

Harish Rao, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy have participated in multiple progammes across Dubbak Constituency throughout Sunday. A number of leaders from various Opposition parties have joined TRS in their presence today.

Earlier, Rao unveiled the Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Statue at Lakudaram village of Kondapak Mandal on Sunday morning. Rao inaugurated various development works in Kondapak Mandal on Sunday.

