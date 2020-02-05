Digital media to complement traditional broadcasters: Barkha Dutt

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Digital space offers an opportunity for a different kind of media to exist and this allows consumers to make informed choices, says acclaimed TV journalist Barkha Dutt while addressing FLO members on Changing Nature of Indian Media. Dutt said that there is a huge churn happening in the media especially electronic media and accessibility to digital platforms gives an opportunity to individuals to do their own thing.

Speaking to over 200 members of Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad chapter, she said, “There is a certain amount of dismay in the media currently and the space for reporting has shrunk. Nobody has figured out a revenue model and in times like these it is important that new and emerging technology platforms are embraced.” However, she cautioned that for the digital platform to sustain it is important that consumers start paying for the content that they want to watch.

Dutt elaborated on her journey of becoming a TV journalist and covering the Kargil War in 1999. She informed that her mother, Prabha Dutt, a pioneer among women journalists in India and the first women war journalist, influenced her to become a journalist. She told the members that it is important to find a thing that keeps you awake at night and follow it relentlessly.

“That is how I went on to cover the war and no matter how good you are in our work, as a woman you will be judged differently than your male counterparts. And it is important to develop thick skin,” she said. When asked on how to educate children to make informed decisions, she said that students must be taught to watch debates and discussions of various kinds and then encouraged to have healthy debates in the classroom.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.