Digital medium to be game changer, says Tharun Bhascker

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Even after tasting success with hard earned national award for feature film ‘Pelli Choopulu’, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam still believes digital medium and web series are going to be game changers for the entertainment industry. Speaking to Sruti Venugopal, he explains how the medium will grow and why regional language content is important.

Telugu content

According to some studies, Telugu people top the video consumption in the country spending about four hours per day. This shows that Telugu people are open to new content and there is a need to generate more and more Telugu language content for these people. People from rural Telangana are watching Korean content which shows that we have exhausted our content consumption and need something in our own language. This trend will encourage more filmmakers to grow as well.

Films v/s OTT

There is a huge difference between content in films and OTT. And this difference should be encouraged by collaborations; not only among local writers but also among national and international writers. Along with the collaborations, if we can create original content, then it will disrupt digital medium and also change the mindset of feature filmmakers to make more quality content.

Varied consumers

Digital medium is moving away from being just an urban concept and making its way into the hinterlands. We are seeing people from rural areas watching content on their mobile phones as the bandwidth is increasing. And these viewers are not just concentrating on local language content but also other languages as the space makes it accessible with subtitles and dubbing options.

