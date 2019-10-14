‘Digital platform opens up space for actors like me’

By | Published: 6:28 pm

The digital platform has opened up avenues for young actors for whom penetrating into Bollywood is not as easy as star kids, and television offers a limited scope. One such actor is Delhi boy Mrinal Dutt, who has garnered praise for his performances in web series such as Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and Hello Mini.

“Both film and TV offer limited scope. As an actor I have always wanted to work in stories that are not just the daily drama type. The story should be well written, compact and should not be dragged endlessly like daily soaps.

(The) Digital (platform) has opened up the space, especially for actors like me who want to work with good directors and in good stories. I am happy that I am able to associate with great people on the digital platform in the form of co-actors, directors and producers. It provides a great opportunity to showcase talent,” Mrinal said.

Mrinal moved to Mumbai nine years ago with the dream of becoming an actor. Starting with television shows and commercials, the actor currently has his kitty full with web series. About the success of the Pradeep Sarkar-directed series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, the 29-year-old actor said: “I am very happy about it.

It is a show with a mass connects and people are watching it. I am fortunate to have got a chance to play a character that is almost the life of the show. It was fun. Pradeep Sarkar directing it was the best part.”The show also features Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi, and Mrinal is clearly in awe of these senior actors.