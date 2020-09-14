Digital technology should reach rural population: NIT-W Director

NIT Director was speaking after inaugurating two five-day online Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) on IoT for Machine learning & AI and Deep Learning Applications

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Director N V Ramana Rao has said that innovative measures and digital technologies should reach each and every corner of rural India particularly in this pandemic times.

“It will take time for normalcy to be established from the conditions caused by Covid-19. Chalk and talk may not come to an end, but teachers need to be trained for online education. Collective sharing of resources is important and learning online software needs to be adopted in current situations. Next generation technologies are useful,” he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating two five-day online Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) on IoT for Machine learning & AI and Deep Learning Applications on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Prof Navin Sheth said that according to new education policy, teachers need training continually and keep abreast with the latest technologies and knowledge.

Faculty In-charge of Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), Dr Raju Bhukya said CCE is providing opportunities to faculty in latest emerging and high end technologies through the online platforms. Prof Radha Krishna, Prof Sailesh Panchal, Dr Venkateshwar Rao, Dr Bala Prakash Rao, Dr Gautam, Dr Margam Sutar were present for the programme.

