Digital tools gain traction in education space

Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: With classes and assessments going digital, education technology (Edtech) companies are gaining traction in the Covid-era. Not just schools but even colleges, universities and training institutes are adapting to the online space. Many are even looking at completely revamping the education pedagogy by offering only online classes even after lockdown is lifted and institutes are allowed to open.

In such a scenario, Edtech companies and other digital services like cloud, video-conferencing are also seeing growth. One such company is Rapyder, a three-year-old cloud tech consulting company, which started working in the Edtech space in the last 6-8 months. And now it is seeing a lot of interest in this space since the lockdown came into place.

“We help our customers run their businesses via Amazon Web Services and we are seeing a lot of focus on Edtech by not just startups but also institutions. In this scenario, cloud services are at the right space and it will accelerate further,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO Rapyder.

He added that many K-12 schools are making delivery of classes, access to books and content online and also says gamification will also evolve for K-6 level of schools. Although the company started working with Edtech startups like Extramarks to provide cloud services, now it is also seeing a high rate of adoption among institutes as well. “We are in talks with four to five institutes to adopt our cloud technology for their deliverables,” said Gupta.

Another Hyderabad-based company ONGO is also looking at offering its digital transformation platform to educational institutions and teachers. Through this platform, the institutes can get online and be able to reach their students faster. “Many institutes are scouting for virtual teaching and assessment platforms in these times and our understanding tells us that even after schools and colleges are reopened many will prefer these platforms. We are helping universities and colleges build their own virtual universities using our cloud platform,” said Ramana Telidevara, founder and CEO, CodeTantra, a Hyderabad-based Edtech startup.

