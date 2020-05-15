DigitalOcean gets $50 mn funding

By | Published: 6:05 pm

New Delhi: US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Friday said it has raised $50 million (over Rs 377 crore) in series C funding, led by Access Industries, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The funding follows the $320 million debt financing in February and brings DigitalOcean’s equity valuation to $1.15 billion, a statement said.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Access and a16z and see this capital as adding strength to our balance sheet enabling us to better serve our customers’ demand for our platform, especially during Covid-19 where we are seeing an acceleration of businesses transitioning to the cloud,” Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean, said. He added that company is focussing on accelerating revenue growth, transitioning to free cash flow profitability in 2020 and positioning the company ultimately to be a public company. Founded in 2012, DigitalOcean is a high-growth business with USD 300 million in annual recurring revenue, serving more than 5 lakh customers globally. Nearly two-thirds of these clients are located outside the US.