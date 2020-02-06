Digitisation, automation of NIT-Warangal library

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Warangal Urban: Director of NIT-Warangal Prof N V Ramana Rao launched MyLOFT (My Library on Finger Tips) and Koha-Integrated Library Management Software (ILMS) which are customised to the needs of the institute, as part of digitisation and automation of NIT-Warangal library on Thursday.

MyLOFT – My Library on Finger Tips is a mobile and web app that enables the patron to discover, access, save and organise library subscribed eResources and digital contents of their personal and professional interests seamlessly across platforms anytime, anywhere. With the help of MyLOFT software/app, students and faculty of NIT-Warangal can access the learning resources from anywhere in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramana Rao said MyLOFT will empower the institution in systematically imbibing research values among faculties, researchers and students and take the right steps in creating a personalised knowledge base. With the mobile app and WebApp & Chrome Extension, the users will get access to their desired eContents right on their fingertips and the handy features of MyLOFT will provide a friendly, easy-to-access platform for the users, which is surely to boost the digital content consumption among the scholarly community.

Registrar S Goverdhan Rao, librarian Dr K Veeranjaneyulu, deans and HoDs are among the others who attended the programme.

