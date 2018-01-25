Digitisation an opportunity, says IRDAI Chief

By | Published: 1:21 am

TS Vijayan’s term as chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India will end next month. He was here to participate in an industry event organised by Insurance Brokers Association of India. He spoke on the insurance trends, challenges for the regulator and other aspects. Excerpts by B Krishna Mohan

On insurance sector

Insurance sector- both life and non-life segments- is doing very well. Health insurance, which is recognised as a separate sector, is also doing well. The contribution of insurance industry to the nation is valuable. It is also significant employment creator. Government has also taken some key programmes like Fasal Bhima Yojana (crop insurance), Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana, Bhima Suraksha Yojana. All these have generated a positive attitude towards insurance. Our effort is to ensure that customers are satisfied with the services offered.

Highlights of tenure

The tenure as IRDAI chairman has been quite eventful mainly because of the changes in the law. Insurance Act has been amended to provide upto 49 per cent of foreign participation in the insurance sector. As a result, a lot of foreign exchange has flown into India. Many companies have expanded their foot print in India. About 7 or 8 companies international reinsurance companies have opened branches in India for the first time. More international companies are coming but only big companies – Rs 5,000 crore or more- will be allowed to start operations here. Reinsurance scenario will get a boost. A lot of reinsurance business was going outside India. I believe that it will now be retained here in India. And also, GIFT City that is coming up in Gujarat, recognizes reinsurance as a different entity. Effort is to make it into a reinsurance hub.

Challenges for regulator

The challenges will be to deal with changes happening in the business environment. Digitisation is happening and we should now look to internalise it for insurance sector. This will help in greater distribution of insurance products and also lower their costs. Specific or custom-made products can be devised by use of analytics. There are already some examples of such products. Catering to customer needs is the key to growth of sector.

Insurance penetration is hardly four per cent.

Growth will come in all segments. For instance, if you look at the number of vehicles being sold every year, each of them needs insurance. Growth will come from that. Medical costs are going up and there are new treatments that are offered. Instead of paying from one’s own pocket, it could be done through pooled in health insurance. Life insurance will also grow as more people are coming into the formal sectors from informal sector. Growth will come as the economy is growing.

Aadhaar linking

We have asked for Aadhaar linking. It will enable the companies identify the customers faster. There is time till March 31 and let us see.

GST and demoneitisation impact

These two steps have led to formalisation of economy. The need for insurance will rise in a formal economy. Insurance is a formal sector, it cannot be informal.

Any unfinished agenda

Changes in agenda happen because of changes in the Insurance Act itself. A person should always be dissatisfied with the growth, leaving scope for further growth.