‘Digitisation transforming retail experience’

Digital consumers are growing in India with 560 million internet subscribers and competitive offerings by telcos have pushed the internet and data consumption in the country. And this has led to a spurt in online retail offerings and global companies heading to India to grow their business. NetElixir, a retail digital marketing player that was started in Hyderabad, has been instrumental in helping these online retail companies to grow their business. Its founder and CEO Udayan Bose spoke to Sruti Venugopal about the e-retail market, their expansion plans and Hyderabad presence.

Digitalisation in retail

Boring retail is slowly being replaced by engaging, experiential retail, and rapid digitisation is leading to the creation of immersive retail experiences. Today’s retailers need to engage with their shoppers not just in stores or their website but everywhere that the customer touches their brands. We help retailers do just that. Using our proprietary technology, we can segment customers based on their lifetime value and help retailers market to their high-value shoppers more effectively and efficiently.

Operations

NetElixir is a retail-focused digital marketing agency that works with brands around the globe. We started over 16 years ago with a simple idea to help businesses succeed online. By deciphering what makes the digital shoppers click, we help brands maximise their impact along the customer journey and drive results.

Hyderabad plans and expansion

We have plans to grow our Product Innovation Lab in Hyderabad which focuses on building game-changing digital marketing products through the application of AI/ML for the e-commerce industry. We are also in the process of exploring markets outside of North America to expand our business footprints. Our India Business Centre in Hyderabad will play a critical role in this.

Perspectives 2020

This is our effort to tap into the power of collective, experiential wisdom to connect the dots and be more prepared for the future. On July 30, we will be organising an exclusive event for a select number of members from corporates and academia to engage in future-gazing as well as take stock of indigenous innovations that can address local problems.

On the one hand, global industry leaders will discuss, ideate and present their thoughts on the third wave of Indian digital commerce and on the other hand, we will be inviting four leading incubator cells from leading academic institutions to participate in the Innovators Forum and showcase their ideas.

