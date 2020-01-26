Dignitaries attend Telangana Governor’s ‘At Home’

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao were among the prominent persons who attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan here at Raj Bhavan on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day.

High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairperson Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MPs and senior officials attended the event.

The Governor personally attended to every guest and made them feel at home. She accompanied the Chief Minister to the specially erected dais where they exchanged pleasantries.

Political leaders and prominent personalities from Hyderabad and all over the State also attended the get together. This is the first such get together after Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took over as Governor of the State.

