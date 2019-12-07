Dignity even in death

By | Published: 10:48 pm

In death, even loved ones find it hard to deal with all the customs that are followed in India. Where many would turn away at offering help to the needy in this time, Manchala Gyanender proves to be an exception. Hailing from Nizamabad, Gyanender provides a free hearse service to carry the deceased to the cremation ground for those who can’t afford an ambulance.

A few years ago while travelling to Sabarimala, he witnessed a road accident which killed one person. Upon observing the deceased person’s body was unclaimed, he took the initiative to help the send the body to the family.

“That incident made me take this step. It’s been seven years now since we started. We have helped close to 10,000 people so far. We are supported by Manchala Shankaraiah Gupta Charitable Trust in remembrance of my father who started this,” says Gyanender. With 100 people working for this trust, the charitable trust is present in Sircilla, Banswada, Bodhan, Nizamabad and Hyderabad. Those who wish to avail the service can call the number available on the website. Gyanender aims to have the vehicle all over Telangana.

“I feel happy because of my better half who supported me so much to start this trust. When I started working, I used to make Rs 300 working under my uncle. I would travel 30 kms every day. Later after a few years, I purchased petrol bunks and maternity hospital and started doing this service. I feel happy when I do something for the society. All I need is their blessings,” says Gyanender. Apart from this, he also plants trees, serves free water to the poor and gifts Bhagavad Gita to people who celebrates their birthday. He also happens to be a Limca Books record holder and has received more than 200 awards for his service.

