TS POLYCET 2023 results out
Study identifies 12 key symptoms of long Covid
India logged 490 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Overseas Velama Association launches membership programme
Neuralink receives FDA approval for first-in-human clinical study
Here’s how the new parliament building be inaugurated?
Hyderabad likely to get respite from scorching heat
CM KCR announces podu land pattas to over 1.5 lakh tribal farmers
Relocation of KRMB HQ to Andhra Pradesh an epic riddle
CM KCR hails services of sanitation workers, says best of them will be honoured by State govt
Congress proves to be no different from BJP in treating fellow Opposition parties
In a first, TSRTC announces ‘General Route Pass’ to general public
CM KCR announces Rs.105 crore for Formation Day celebrations
WhatsApp is planning to replace phone numbers with usernames
Hyderabad Airport introduces direct flight connectivity to Frankfurt from January 16, 2024
Cricket enthusiasts can find IPL screenings at these bars and cafes
80% qualify in TS EAMCET engineering stream
Ram Charan grateful for G20 Summit opportunity, shares glimpses from Kashmir visit
‘Monday Challenge’ brings extra income to TSRTC in Khammam
1 min ago
Hotter June expected in Telangana as IMD predicts less rainfall
2 mins ago
Malli Pelli review: Watchable but not theatre stuff
3 mins ago
TSICET 2023: Over 35,000 candidates appear on Day 1
6 mins ago
Digital Population Clock opened in Andhra University
11 mins ago
Telangana: Civil Supplies Corporation gets into action for recovery of CMR dues
16 mins ago
13 Indians found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion in UAE
21 mins ago
EPFO to organize awareness camps in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad on May 29
22 mins ago
Hyderabad
Gym trainer booked for harassing woman kick-boxing coach in Hyderabad
73 per cent women want companies to allow them take menstrual leave, finds survey
Hyderabad: Seven held in separate incidents for selling spurious cotton seeds
HMDA issues legal notice to Revanth Reddy on ORR issue
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visits Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad
Schools in Telangana gear up to reopen on June 12
Rise in mercury levels make people crave ice apples in Hyderabad
TSRTC plans to educate citizens on ‘Tiger Conservation’
Two countries, 80 meetings, 42k jobs: KTR’s tour summed up
Hyderabad likely to get respite from scorching heat
Farmer’s son tops in AM stream in TS EAMCET 2023
Hyderabad: Teenager ends life at boyfriend’s house after tiff over marriage
Hyderabad: SIT arrest three more persons in TSPSC paper leak case
CM Cup tournament 2023 to be held in Hyderabad from May 28 to 31
Cartoon: May 26, 2023
DMK slams BJP over I-T searches at premises of individuals linked to TN Minister
1 hour ago
Chhattisgarh: Man drains reservoir in search of lost iPhone
1 hour ago
‘Cooperative federalism made a joke’: Kejriwal to boycott NITI Aayog meeting
2 hours ago
Centre to issue commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament Building
2 hours ago
73 per cent women want companies to allow them take menstrual leave, finds survey
2 hours ago
CLAT 2024 to be held on December 3, 2023
3 days ago
UGC to launch Professors of Practice portal
2 weeks ago
‘Summer Abhyasa’ for government school students in Telangana
2 weeks ago
CPGET-2023 undergoes major changes
2 weeks ago
Neuralink receives FDA approval for first-in-human clinical study
Sania Mirza is now Sony Sports’ new Tennis Ambassador
Google Pay allows users to make payments via RuPay credit card
RBI pulls Rs 2000 notes out of circulation, here’s what you need to know
WhatsApp has introduced the new feature - Lock Chat
Instagram introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India
‘Monday Challenge’ brings extra income to TSRTC in Khammam
Hotter June expected in Telangana as IMD predicts less rainfall
TSICET 2023: Over 35,000 candidates appear on Day 1
Telangana: Civil Supplies Corporation gets into action for recovery of CMR dues
EPFO to organize awareness camps in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad on May 29
Occupancy ratio of TSRTC AC buses goes up in Karimnagar
Editorial: Uphold constitutional propriety
19 hours ago
Editorial: Testing time for pharma
2 days ago
Editorial: China’s duplicity
3 days ago
Editorial: Reform the global body
4 days ago
Golf: Aditi wins her 2nd match, stays in hunt for knockout berth in LPGA matchplay
Shotgun World Cup: Trap shooter Bhowneesh in joint lead
ICC World Test Championship winner to take home a purse of $1.6 million
Malaysia Masters 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy storm into semifinals
IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, GT vs MI preview: Upbeat Mumbai face holders Titans
Decision on Asia Cup venue after IPL final: Jay Shah
Digital Population Clock opened in Andhra University
11 mins ago
Distribution of house-sites in Amaravati is victory to poor: AP CM Jagan
36 mins ago
High-temperature alert in parts of Andhra Pradesh
6 hours ago
Tirumala: 24 hours for Sarvadarshan
7 hours ago
Farmer’s son tops in AM stream in TS EAMCET 2023
20 hours ago
Relocation of KRMB HQ to Andhra Pradesh an epic riddle
21 hours ago
TDP to attend new Parliament inauguration
1 day ago
Amitabh Bachchan Arrested By Mumbai Police | No Helmet Chargesheet?
Feeling Lonely? Here’s AI Girlfriend For You | Caryn AI
ONDC Is Really Cheaper Than Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon?
NASA Invents A Snake Robot To Explore Space | EELS | NASA | Telangana Today
BGMI Is Back | Battlegrounds Mobile India | Telangana Today
Why Elon Musk Chose Linda Yaccarino? Twitter’s New CEO
Dahaad Review | Sonakshi Sinha | Vijay Varma | Amazon Prime Video
Is WhatsApp Safe To Use? WhatsApp Spying Users
Vimanam Teaser | Samuthirakani | Anasuya Bharadwaj | Meera Jasmine
Custody Scenes | Naga Chaitanya | Krithi Shetty | Arvind Swami | Telangana Today
Malli Pelli review: Watchable but not theatre stuff
The Russo Brothers’ spy thriller ‘Citadel’ renewed for a second season on Prime Video
Diipa Büller-Khosla hosts Raja Kumari, Dolly Singh at the official red carpet at Cannes 2023
It has been a stroke of luck, says Wamiqa Gabbi on being part of ‘Modern Love India’ franchise
‘Ajmer-92’ first poster released; film to hit screens on July 14
MUBI welcomes Pride Month with Kashish Mumbai Int’l Film Festival
Alibaba pledges to hire 15K people this year amid job cut reports
2 hours ago
Rupee rises 5 paise to 82.67 against US dollar
7 hours ago
Sensex climbs 178.34 points to 62,050.96 in early trade
7 hours ago
DGCA grants 30 days to Go First to submit revival plan
22 hours ago
LG announces OLED TV line-up in India, including 97-inch TV
Here are top 7 fitness trackers for running enthusiasts
Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launch date and price in India
OnePlus Nord 3 launch, specification and price in India
Amazon unveils new Echo devices including Buds, Pop speaker
Google Pixel 7a with upgraded camera, Tensor G2 chip now in India
Opinion: Civils and the art of thinking
18 hours ago
Opinion: Bridge student-teacher ratio
2 days ago
Opinion: How relevant is the Quad
3 days ago
Opinion: Climate and Biodiversity Framework
4 days ago
Opinion: Define ethical contours of AI
5 days ago
Opinion: Rising on Happiness Index
7 days ago
Opinion: West needs to offer new deal
1 week ago
YouTube to shut ‘Stories’ feature next month
Alibaba pledges to hire 15K people this year amid job cut reports
Snapchat continues to grow in India, reaches 200 million users
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odysset limited edition price and launch date in India
OpenAI expands ChatGPT app availability to iOS users in India
Neuralink receives FDA approval for first-in-human clinical study
13 Indians found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion in UAE
21 mins ago
Diipa Büller-Khosla hosts Raja Kumari, Dolly Singh at the official red carpet at Cannes 2023
2 hours ago
South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely
2 hours ago
Rocket attack on Ukraine medical clinic kills 1, injures 15
2 hours ago
