‘Dil Juunglee’ now releases on March 9

Mumbai: Bollywood film ‘Dil Juunglee’ will now hit the screens on March 9, instead of February 16, as a result of the ripple effect caused by the release of ‘Padmaavat’.

Following the changes in the release date of ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Pad Man’ and then ‘Aiyyari’, Pooja Entertainment took the decision for the Taapsee Pannu-Saqib Saleem starrer.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the benefits of both the films — ‘Aiyaary’ and ‘Dil Juunglee’, the producers said.

‘Aiyaary’ producers Neeraj Pandey and Jayantilal Gada said in a joint statement: “In this industry, it is crucial to help each other out and solidarity goes a long way.

“We appreciate that Pooja Films and Vashu Bhagnaniji has decided to move the ‘Dil Juunglee’ release date. All films need the right space in theatres to flourish and nobody understands and appreciates that more than filmmakers.”

Bhagnani said: “To a producer and a filmmaker, a film is their baby and we want the best for our baby. As a producer, I do understand the pressures at the box office and it’s important to stand by other producers.

“There should be enough for all, hence we are moving to March 9, so that all films including ours gets the audiences it deserves.”

After the makers of ‘Padmaavat’ settled for release on January 25, Akshay Kumar shifted the release of ‘Pad Man’ to March 9, leading ‘Aiyaary’ to be shifted to February 16 and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to February 23.